One of the most prominent basketball leagues in the province is set to launch its second season at the Palawan State University (PSU) gymnasium on April 15, 2023.

The Chairman’s Cup league, in partnership with Toyota Puerto Princesa, currently has 32 registered teams, 18 of which are under 21 years old and underage bracket, and 14 teams are under 17 years old and underage category.

Robin Uy, the president of Chairman’s Cup and a member of the Board of Trustees for SBP Palawan, seeks to continually promote basketball’s grassroots in the province, particularly for its youth.

“It’s more of consistency and we want the Palaweños to also know that there is an annual league for our grassroots program, that is why ginawa natin ito,” Uy said.

“Katulad ng sa other places, we are doing it for more than 10 years na—sa Palawan, of course, that’s a dream not only for me, but also for all Palaweños na may consistent na liga dito,” the president and member of SBP Palawan board of trustees.

He also said that there would be many surprises for the players, coaches, and pool of referees.

Uy also shared about their preparations for the upcoming league, in which there is an ongoing 3-week pre-season tournament that started on March 11; those who will participate may have time to prepare in order to identify their strengths and weaknesses and be fully ready before the opening.

“Mayroon tayong preseason na ongoing ngayon…may poll of referees tayo…diyan tayo pipili ng elite referees na p-pito [Officiate] sa Chairmans Cup natin and then of course yong suprises na sinasabi natin [is] just a hint it will be inspirational sa ating mga players and coaches and of course learning and exposure kung sino man ang mag p-participate sa Chairmans Cup natin,” he storied.

Uy is a former collegiate player of the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers men’s basketball team from 2009 to 2010, where he played alongside LA Revilla and Norbert Torres, who are now playing in the PBA.

He reiterated that the game of basketball is not just a game to play, but he also wants the younger generations to be instilled with the importance of discipline and hard work, which are must-haves inside and outside the court.

“How to showcase their talents pag may liga na parating eh ano naman ang silbi ng pag t-training mo kung wala namang liga na makikita ka and for you to have an opportunity to play somewhere else,” he further said.

“Hopefully, gugulatin natin sila and more on may mga sekreto pa tayo na i-s-surprise sa mga participants even the fans in which throughout na course of the season i-r-reveal natin isa-isa iyan kung ano lng magiging events natin during the Chairmans Cup,” said Uy.

The president and member of the SBP Palawan board of trustees also thanked everyone who has supported the league since day one and assured the Palaweños who will be attending the 2nd season of the Chairman’s Cup that it will be full of excitement and surprises, compared to its last season.

“This Chairman’s Cup is a platform for all of Palaweños. I hope that all Palaweños will support this league this platform that we are having right now as this is an opportunity for us to grow in-terms of basketball grassroots program,” ending his statement.

Last season, LGU Quezon was hailed as the 1st Champion of the 21 years old and under age bracket, together with Team Yurich in 17 years old and under age category.

