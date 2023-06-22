The inaugural Agricultural Extension Workers Summit took place on Wednesday, June 21, at VJR Hall in the provincial capitol building, as part of the Baragatan Festival celebration.

The event was organized by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture (DA) MIMAROPA. It brought together 250 agricultural extension workers from various locations across the province of Palawan.

The purpose of the summit was to provide a platform for these extension workers to gather and exchange knowledge and ideas. It aimed to raise awareness about their important roles in promoting and developing agriculture and fishing in the province.

Provincial agriculturist Dr. Romeo Cabungcal said the administration of Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates places significant emphasis on these sectors, making it crucial to equip and empower the agricultural extension workers with the necessary skills and information.

Among the topics discussed during the summit were Programs and Projects for Enhanced Agricultural Extension, Programs and Projects for Supporting Fisheries Extension, Provincial-led Agriculture and Fisheries Extension System (PAFES) in Palawan, Challenges and Opportunities in Agricultural Extension, and Ways Forward on Effective Agriculture and Fisheries Extension, presented by agriculture experts.

A “Tekno Barakalan” was organized to showcase and introduce products, programs, and services that can be provided to farmers and fishermen in the province, in line with the summit.

This was participated in by various partner agencies such as SL Agritech Corporation, Seedworks Philippines, Longping Tropical Rice Development, Inc., Bayer Philippines, BFAR MIMAROPA, Palawan Organic Farmers Association, Landbank of the Philippines, Narra Organic Farmers Association, and Agricultural Training Institute-MIMAROPA.