- Advertisement by Google -

Palaweño artist Miko Gallardo has announced he is soon launching an online short film project that will provide opportunities for local talents.

Aside from acting and modeling, Miko decided to venture into producing and put up his own agency, Art Talent Management. He is handling some artists while working on his craft as an actor at the same time.

“I am now moving on to producing and acting at the same time. It’s a nice job kasi you’re creative team will be challenged din, you have a say na on what you want to act as. What part you want to take at saka how your story will go. As a producer, masaya,” he said.

After recently moving back to Puerto Princesa and having his own talent agency, Gallardo said he wants to see local artists show their talents on a mainstream platform.

- Advertisement -

He said that in 2023, his group might start to scout local talents and shoot short stories.

“Gusto rin namin mag-focus sa online short films we will produce for local talents, culture dito ng Palawan na I wanna show. Interesting move para sa amin, masaya, I cannot wait to see the talents ng mga tao rito sa Palawan. I will give them the chance to show off their craft, give them an opportunity,” he said.

“I am so excited talaga. Dami ko nakakausap dito na ‘Miko nakapasok ka sa showbiz, taga-rito ka, gusto rin namin mag-try mag-acting.’ Sabi ko, it’s a good way to start doing films here, sa Palawan mismo,” he added.

He spent his early studies in Puerto Princesa before his family moved to Dubai. He came back to the country and started in show business at the age of 20, while working in real estate.

He appeared on the noontime show Showtime in 2019 as he joined in the Bidaman segment. One of the projects he got was playing the role of Jeremiah in the comedy movie “Momshies! Ang Soul Mo’y Akin.”

He is also part of a boy’s love (BL) genre online series, My Day, which will soon shoot its Season 2.

Miko said he also wants to do more comedy films as he is more fond of venturing into light and fun movies. He also sees himself doing action movies in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Try our newly improved Halu-Halo! Now available in all Haim Chicken Branches.

For Reservations and Deliveries:

Delivery Hotline: 717-1111 🔥📞

Globe: 09178491994

Smart: 09199910750

BATARAZA, PALAWAN

Haim Chicken, Bataraza Town Center

Globe: 09064491843

Also available in HappyApp

Here’s Haim Chicken – Irawan on happyapp! Check out what they have!

https://happyappph.page.link/Xbkt

About Post Author

Rachel Ganancial is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts