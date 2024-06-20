A BS Nursing student from Palawan State University (Palawan SU) is one out of 26 qualifiers nationwide for the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) Limitless 2024, where volunteers are given grants to work on projects involving climate change adaptation.

The IFRC Limitless 2024 is a Red Cross Red Crescent program in collaboration with the European Union Youth Empowerment Fund. The program gave a seed grant of 500 Swiss francs, the equivalent of P 30,000, to Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers around the world for innovations in addressing climate and environmental crises.

Rudith Kryzelle Rodriguez’s proposal is a greenshade canopy, inspired from a similar project in Spain. The canopy involves growing an aeroponic vegetation system on top of tension sails placed on a net between buildings, where Rudith plans to grow native herbs and flowers of Palawan.

Rudith said that the extreme heat hazard Palaweños faced during last month’s El Niño season was what prompted her to submit the greenshade canopy as her project.

Phase 1 of IFRC Limitless, which started in February this year, involves online trainings and seminars. Rudith’s greenshade canopy was one of 1000 project proposals worldwide that was approved for funding in Phase 2, the stage where the IFRC projects will be put into practice.

“Yung aking next step, hinahanapan ko na siya ng target area kung saan ko pwede ilagay. I’m thinking sana kung pwede sa school para mas visible siya sa students at magkaroon ng impact sa kanila, lalo na’t crowded din doon. Technically, since magpapaalam doon sa place sa government unit, since ikakabit ito mismo sa wall,” she said.

For the next two months, Rudith plans to use the grant to materialize her project, after some recommendations from the Red Cross Palawan Chapter once she presented her project to them.

She mentioned that she might change it to a hydroponic system if the weather patterns tend toward that in the coming months.

Rudith encouraged more Palaweño innovators to offer global climate solutions in their local community, and wanted to set an example with her entry.

“I just wanted to try, para kapag ako yung nagheadstart , baka may mga ibang Palaweño na gusto. This is the first [IFRC limitless innovation project] from Palawan chapter. Hopefully next year ay mas madami pa ang magpasa ng innovation projects. Yun din yung isa sa mga goal ko,” she said.