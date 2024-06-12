Patricia Denise Ignacio, like many students, aimed to surprise her parents on graduation day. Yet, unlike most, she achieved the distinction of magna cum laude in her Computing Information Technologies program at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) of Dubai this academic year.

RIT Dubai, a satellite campus of RIT, New York, USA, is located in the Dubai Silicon Oasis. It prides itself for quality education, global recognition, industry connections, diverse student body, state-of-the-art facilities, and career services.

During an interview with Tag 91.1, a Filipino radio program based in the United Arab Emirates, Patricia revealed her initial aspiration to pursue nursing. This career choice was influenced by its prevalence within her family, including her grandmother and other relatives who were part of the medical profession.

Patricia is a member of the Azarraga clan through her mother Johann, who was crowned Miss Puerto Princesa City in 1996 and herself graduated cum laude from Palawan State University.

She explained that her family fully supported her decision to pursue a non-medical field of study. After relocating to Dubai for high school, Patricia discovered her passion for computer technologies through coding classes. This led her to pursue her academic journey at RIT Dubai, following her heart’s calling.

Believing that the future of global progress lies in data science, Patricia said she continued to refine her skills within that program.

“As someone who enjoys problem solving, patterns and math, a particular part of data science that caught my interest is having to apply the combination of these three and by applying them I can gain insights that will be helpful for businesses in diverse fields may it be in the medical, financial or marketing field,” Patricia said in an interview with Palawan News.

At RIT Dubai, she learned the “survival of the fittest” mindset, which she credited for her top position in class among numerous Asian students, being the sole Filipina.

Patricia expressed her desire to fulfill an internship offer she secured through a school competition, focused on data mining. Subsequently, she intends to evaluate other job offers, particularly those in analytics that pique her interest.

She strongly believes that data science, in particular, holds the potential to optimize and streamline people’s lives, and she aims to contribute to the development of such systems for Filipinos.

Her advice for Palaweñas and Filipino women in STEM is to fearlessly pursue their passions and to have confidence in themselves.

“Through this, sky is the limit on what they can achieve because even through the most difficult times because they believe in themselves and they possess the passion on what they do, they can overcome any challenges they face and continuously grow and improve endlessly,” she said.