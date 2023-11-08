Palaweña single mom runner Mary Ann Rivera, who made waves as she raised the province’s flag at the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa last year, is set to conquer another milestone as she participates in a marathon race in Taiwan.

In an interview with Palawan News, Rivera expressed her excitement about participating in her first international race.

Mary Ann said she had registered for the race before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Actually, yung Taiwan ko po kasi na ito dapat before pandemic pa kaya lang hindi natuloy dahil na lockdown na. Naka set na kasi ito may registration na ako before pa kaya igagrab ko na ituloy since open na tayo ngayon lumabas ng bansa,” she said.

“Yes, first time ko ito na mag marathon sa ibang bansa kaya nakaka excite. Another experience in life,” she said.

Joining her at the Taiwan marathon are other Palaweño runners, including Mahalia Encarnacion and Jenefer Mandal from Team Anne-Laagan, Jorge Sarmiento and Juan Arquero of Palawan Runners Club, and Myla Sitjar under Coach Ernie Ledesma.

While she won’t be able to participate in this year’s Ironman 70.3 in Puerto Princesa, Mary Ann mentioned that her experience in last year’s edition has prepared her for the Taiwan marathon, where she’s set to compete in the 42.125 km race.

“Sobrang laking naitulong ng last year na pagsali ko ng Ironman para sa race ko ngayon sa Taiwan kasi mas prepared na ang katawan [ko] dahil sa mga training. Sobrang hirap dahil sa 3 ang tini training mo, swim, bike, and run. Kaya ngayon na isa lang mas gumaan para sakin kasi mas nahanda ko ang physical strength ko and mind,” she said.

The 43-year-old single mom also mentioned that while she may not be physically present at the Ironman 70.3, she will continuously support Palaweñas participating in the race.

“Kahit nandoon ako sa Taiwan, full support ako, especially sa mga Palaweña na sasabak sa Ironman. Focus lang tayo sa goal and kagaya ng anumang pagsubok sa buhay, kaya natin ito. Kaya laban lang,” she said.