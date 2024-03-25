Palaweña indie musician Jaycen Cruz is one out of three Filipino acts to enter the Music Bridge Tokyo festival and conference this April 12-13, bringing the distinct melodies of the country to an international scene.

Jaycen signed on for the music festival with her producer Neil Belen, also known as OMNEI.FM. The Filipino-American artist first connected with Jaycen in 2020, when he saw the artist singing on a Kumu livestream.

Jaycen worked with Neil on producing her second extended play (EP), LIWANAG//DILIM, which was released this January on all streaming platforms. Her songwriting skill and acoustic performance blended well with Neil’s instrumentality and sound engineering prowess. This led to a breathy synth threaded throughout the EP, diving in the divots between guitar licks, while Jaycen’s strong vocals ruminate on topics such as love, loss, and nostalgia.

Jaycen said that the recent experimentations on her acoustic sound would be explored further in Music Bridge Tokyo, as the festival aimed to shine a light on “softer” sound production from independent musicians found worldwide.

She recounted the weeks since her EP spent preparing for the festival as “nonstop.”

“Nagre-rehearse na kami talaga, kasi yung ginamit namin ay acoustic setup. Pero nag-e-explore kami ni Neil ng ibang ways para i-explore yung music namin. Nagti-try akong gumamit ng ibang equipment, ng ibang gears para ma-enhance yung tunog ko at hindi lang sa raw na gitara, o sa boses ko lang,” Jaycen elaborated.

Jaycen and Neil are one out of seventeen international acts featured in the two-day conference. While Music Bridge Tokyo would be a great platform to showcase Filipino musicality, the expenses are shouldered independently by artists.

Thus, Jaycen’s training in different sounds was also for practicality- she will be carrying her own instruments to the show, while Neil will be carrying the rest of the percussive instruments.

“Si Neil naman po multi-instrumentalist siya. Kaya niyang magpalipat-lipat ng nga instrument, drum, bass, percussion, depende sa kailangan ilabas para sa performance,” she added.

Described as an ”artist-anthropologist”, Jaycen’s musical talent was cultivated during her childhood days in Puerto Princesa Pilot Elementary School, where she was a member of the school Rondalla.

Her first instrument was the bandurria, a fourteen-stringed guitar whose sound she brought back on her song “Ang Kwento ni Paraluman”, released in 2022. The song narrates the story of a Paraluman, who was driven out of her hometown to make a name for herself, using her own optimism and talent as a guiding star in a dark world.

The tentative setlist for Jaycen and Neil’s performance in Music Bridge Tokyo featured songs using minimal equipment included songs from Jaycen’s discography and previous releases, with one special song that would debut during the festival itself.

Although Jaycen is training separately from her act with Neil, they will have a rehearsal session the week before the music festival. Additional information for Jaycen’s crowdfunding for the event can be found at Jaycen Cruz’s Facebook page.

Those wishing to support her musical journey can donate through BPI (348-613-7504), GCash (0926-5880-436), Maya (0908-3033-529), or at Paypal through paypal.me/caitlynjaycen.