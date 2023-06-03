Prof. Jillian S. Gabo-Ratio, DSc, a Palaweña geologist, was awarded the title of 2023 Outstanding Young Scientist (OYS) in the field of Earth Science Engineering by the National Academy of Science and Technology.

The OYS Award is conferred upon Filipino scientists aged 40 and below who have achieved outstanding scientific accomplishments, including publications, citations, and mentoring. In addition to her publications, the 37-year-old Palawena attributes a significant portion of her selection as an awardee to her work as a mentor to graduate and undergraduate students.

Gabo-Ratio graduated from Palawan State University (PSU) Laboratory Elementary School in 1998 and Palawan National School in 2002. She completed her BS Geology at the National Institute of Geological Sciences and topped the Geology Board Examinations in 2006 at age 20. She took her MS in Geology from UP NIGS and obtained her Doctor of Engineering in Earth Resources Engineering in 2012 in Japan at age 27 doing her work on geological characteristics of volcanic rocks in Zamboanga.

Presently, she is an Associate Professor and OIC Deputy Director for Academic Affairs of the University of the Philippines National Institute of Geological Science (UP-NIGS). She and her MS Geology students have been recently working on Geochemistry and Mineralogy to understand the geologic history of an area and how gold, copper and nickel deposits are formed in different regions of the Philippines.

“I am grateful to my family, friends and colleagues for allowing me the opportunity to grow. I am very fortunate to be surrounded by a supportive community, from childhood to PhD to my current career,” Gabo-Ratio expressed.

Jill, as she is fondly called by her family and friends, is the eldest child of Puerto Princesa City university teachers Engr. Leo and Jean Gabo. Along with being a superb scientist, she is also a wife and a hands-on mother of two. She enjoys spending time with her family and participating actively in sports and fitness in their own time.

“I don’t really consider myself successful, I think I still have a lot to learn and a lot more to do. But to be successful is to be able to contribute towards the betterment of society. Until then and even afterwards, we should just continue to work hard and aim for excellence in whatever we are doing.”

Gabo-Ratio is a member of the Batang Puerto Princesa, an online community organization that encourages people’s participation in nation building, and recognizes their achievements and contributions to community welfare.

