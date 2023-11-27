A graduate of Palawan State University (PalawanSU), Godfrey Queron Correa, has achieved the title of this year’s topnotcher in the 2023 Civil Engineering Licensure Examination, with a percentile score of 93.60%.

Correa’s achievement not only secured the top spot but also set a record for PalawanSU’s College of Engineering and Architecture.

In an exclusive interview with Palawan News, Correa admitted that he was overwhelmed by the outcome of the board exams. He recalled that he and his fellow board takers, who are also graduates of PalawanSU, tried to distract themselves on November 24 when it became clear that the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) was delayed in releasing the official list of passers.

“Biyernes ng gabi, naghintay talaga kami hanggang madaling araw. Habang naghihintay, nagbilliards muna kami kaso di pa lumalabas yung result kaya natulog na lang. Sakto pagkagising ko, tumunog yung alarm ko sabi ko ‘Uy, baka may result na.’ Sakto lumabas yung result, tiningnan ko kaagad yung topnotchers tapos nagulat ako na nandoon pala yung pangalan ko,” Correa said.

His preparation for the board exam began shortly after passing the preboards. He and his fellow CEAT graduates from PalawanSU enrolled immediately at the Tower Civil Engineering Review Center after passing, eager to maintain their studying momentum.

Correa had consistently been an honors student, both during his time at Palawan National School (PNS) and at PalawanSU, where he earned the Magna Cum Laude distinction in July 2023. He admitted to initially feeling pressured because of his achievements, as there were high expectations for him to excel in the CE licensure examinations.

“Lahat talaga sila nagsasabi na kaya ko daw i-top yung boards so medyo napressure ako. Then nung nagre-review na mismo, last two months na medyo naramdaman ko na rin na ‘eto sure pasado na, antayin na lang natin ulit yung pagta-top’ malakas man, sabi ko kaya itong i-top 1,” Correa recalled, adding that he went on to enjoy his time with his friends after the exams on November 16-17.

PalawanSU’s Board of Regents also released Resolution No. 50, series of 2020, which granted incentives to graduates who became topnotchers in the board and bar examinations. These incentives ranged from P20,000 for those who ranked in the Top 10 in the board examinations to P100,000 for those who ranked first in the bar examinations. Correa, as the topnotcher in the national ranking, was granted P80,000.

Although he has received numerous offers since the results were released, Correa’s next item on his extensive agenda was simply to rest and recuperate.

He said, “I will take a month’s rest, as advised by my mother, (…) then maybe I’ll return in January, and what I’ve chosen is to teach here at the review center where I took my review.”

Correa underlined in the interview the importance of trusting the review center that CE students choose and following it up with diligent self-review in their own time.

Additionally, he stressed the need to incorporate rest periods and enjoyable activities into the middle of their review schedules.

“Magandang preparation, dapat may plano sila na hindi pwedeng panay aral ng aral lang, dapat may time sila na magpahinga. Sa preparation kasi, pag yung sobrang aral nila, pagdating sa boards nagkakasakit sila, hindi talaga maipapasa yun,” he said.

“Then yung sa mga nag-aaral ngayon ng CE masasabi ko lang is kung kaya naman nila ay simulant na nila magbasa basa (…) Tips ko talaga is Magandang preparation, ibabalance yung pagreview, libang sa sarili, at maglaan ng araw sa pagpapahinga lalo na sa Linggo, dapat magsimba,” he added.