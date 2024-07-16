Palawan State University (PalawanSU) has issued a statement denying several allegations from an anonymous complainant, which include among others delayed payment of salaries of personnel and non-release of mid-year bonuses.

Released on Monday by PalawanSU’ Public Information Office (PIO), it denied allegations made by an anonymous source to the media, who claimed that they had bungled the distribution of salaries.

The complainant alleged that the institution delayed the release of salaries of their teaching personnel, along with other some mid-year bonuses, the compensation for extra teaching loads taken on by faculty members, and premium pay for job orders and service contract workers.

PalawanSU explained that delays in salary releases only happen when the personnel involved fails to submit the required documents in time. PalawanSU’s public information office and human resources management officer (HRMO) stated that the university had not been remiss in sending memorandums to their various departments to submit the proper requirements on time.

“As a State University, PalawanSU is mandated to ensure the timely release of salaries for all employees, including Job Order/COS personnel, so long as the same are supported by all necessary documentations, pursuant to government audit and accounting rules. PalawanSU has a well-established payroll process that ensures the timely disbursement of salaries when all necessary documentations are received and verified,” the university’ statement said.

“Those employees whose salaries have been withheld failed to comply with or belatedly complied with the submission of documents, as required by existing COA rules and regulations. This is despite sufficient notification made to the Offices/Colleges/Campuses and their personnel. If an employee has outstanding accountabilities, incomplete documentation, or submits their claim beyond the deadline, this may result in a delay in processing of their salary,” it added.

The university said that the midyear bonuses for eligible and complying staff were released on May 15, in accordance with the Department of Budget and Management requirements.

However, a small number of employees did not get their midyear incentives since they did not meet the required Individual Performance Commitment Review (IPCR) despite being reminded by personal calls and the issuance of a memorandum.

It pointed out that the university’s accounting books are required by the Commission on Audit (COA) to close at the end of the year, which prevents those who want to claim a mid-year bonus from applying after the deadline.”

PalawanSU noted that late submissions are processed only after the auditing process is completed. It added that the release of payments is also subject to the availability of funds.

Regarding the allegation that premiums for contractual and job order workers, which are typically disbursed twice a year at the end of the second quarter and in December, have not been released, PalawanSU clarified that these payments are still pending approval from the Board of Regents (BoR).

“Starting in 2023, the PalawanSU management decided to release this bi-annually: after the 2nd quarter and end of the year, subject to compliance with pertinent government rules and regulations,” it explained.

“Existing rules require that the use of savings for any purpose, including the grant of Premium, must be approved by the Board of Regents. Rest assured that PalawanSU consistently applies this practice and complies with these rules to provide continuous benefits to its contractual employees, including a premium grant,” the university added.

PalawanSU did not state when the BoR will approve these grants, or whether it has taken steps to effect their release.”\

There was also a claim that Department of Education (DepEd) personnel who assisted in the College of Teacher Education’s off-campus teaching in 2023 have yet to be paid.

PalawanSU explained that the disbursement of both the job order and DepEd personnel honoraria are subject to the availability of the university’s savings.

“We understand the importance of timely compensation and are actively working to secure the necessary resources. We will provide updates on the progress to the affected DepEd personnel. We encourage the concerned personnel who have not yet received their payment to contact the campus director/administrator so that it will be addressed, accordingly,” PalawanSU said.

The COA had earlier flagged Palawan SU in its 2023 audit, raising concerns about excessive sabbatical salaries and payments to contractors, honoraria payments given to non-members of the Bids and Awards Committee, and premium payments given to contractual and job order workers without a legal basis, among others.