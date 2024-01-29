The Palawan State University (PalawanSU) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) have joined forces to address the growing need for healthcare professionals in the province.

Through a memorandum of agreement signed on January 24, PalawanSU President Dr. Ramon Docto and CHED MIMAROPA Regional Director Atty. Joselito Alisuag forged the collaboration, paving the way for the implementation of Republic Act No. 11509, also known as the Doktor Para sa Bayan Act.

The primary objective of the Doktor Para sa Bayan Act is to establish medical schools in provinces, providing students with opportunities to serve in government offices, hospitals, or municipalities upon graduation.

On Facebook, PalawanSU expressed its commitment to this initiative, stating that the program tailors its support to exceptional medical students in their educational journey in the field of health and medicine.

Established in 2023, the School of Medicine at PalawanSU holds the distinction of being the first in the province and the MIMAROPA region.

The university emphasized its dedication to delivering quality medical education and training, equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to address the health needs of the local population.