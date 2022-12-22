The province’s western coast is still under a gale warning due to sustained winds at sea caused by the northeast monsoon, with wind speeds ranging from 24-34 km/h and wave heights ranging from 2.8 to 5.5 meters.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja, fishing boats and other small seacraft are not advised to venture out into the sea, while larger sea vessels are warned of large waves.

The state weather service said while the northeast monsoon continues to bring cool weather to most of Luzon, a low pressure area (LPA) has also been spotted east of Surigao City in Mindanao at 3 a.m. on Thursday morning.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said the LPA was last observed around 280 kilometers east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte.

“Itong low pressure area mababa ang tsansa na maging isang bagyo—sa mga susunod na araw mananatili itong isang low pressure area somewhere sa may silangan ng Mindanao. Ibig sabihin magpapaulan pa rin ang LPA sa malaking bahagi ng Visayas and Mindanao,” he said, adding the northeast monsoon will continue to prevail until Christmas.

Today, there is a good chance of light rain in Cagayan Valley and Apayao. Tomorrow, light to moderate rains are expected not only in Northern Luzon, but also in Aurora, Quezon, and the Bicol Region, he added.

It’s also going to be rainy in the Bicol Region today due to the trough of the LPA. Camarines and Catanduanes are the areas where it will be rainy.

Due to the northeast monsoon, the rest of Luzon will experience generally cool weather. Estareja stated that if rain falls, it will not be continuous and will be light.

In Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and the Caraga Region, he said cloudy skies can be anticipated the whole day with scattered rain.

“Magpapatuloy pa rin ang pag-ulan sa Eastern Visayas at Mindanao sa mga susunod na araw dahil sa low pressure area,” he said.

