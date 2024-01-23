Some 30 technical vocational scholars under the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Programang Pang-Edukasyon para sa Palaweño, representing the towns of Narra, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, and Rizal, have completed the Organic Agriculture Production NC II program at Adviento’s Integrated Farm in Brgy. Pulot Center, Sofronio Española.

After undergoing 29 days, or a total of 232 hours, of training, the scholars successfully completed the course accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The Provincial Information Office said Governor Dennis Socrates, through the provincial government scholarship grant, aimed to assist out-of-school youth, high school graduates, and ALS graduates who lack the means to enroll in college.

The governor expressed his commitment to helping these individuals acquire education and training for better employment opportunities.

Program Manager of SPS Alay sa Kabataan Maria Victoria B. Baaco said that each scholar received a total grant amounting to P33,898.00, covering their assessment fee, training cost, health insurance, and a training support fund of P160.00 per day, totaling P4,640.00 for the 29 days of training.

Additionally, the SPS scholars received polo shirts and starter kits or tool kits containing essential items for their future endeavors, including a 10-liter sprinkler, 50-hole seed trays, assorted seeds, a shovel, a rake, and a Tung-ho sprayer.

TESDA Provincial Director Gerardo A. Mercado, representatives from the LGU Sofronio Española, and the barangay captain of Pulot Center attended the graduation program.

Socrates signed Provincial Ordinance No. 3164-A series of 2023 on May 3, authorizing this scholarship grant. The ordinance extends the province’s support to scholars pursuing technical and vocational courses in TESDA-accredited institutions, in addition to ongoing assistance for medical-related courses in various universities nationwide.