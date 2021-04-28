PSWDO personnel and staff preparing the family food packages that will be shipped out to Culion. | Photo by Palawan PIO

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) is set to send 1,000 family food packs to Culion for residents affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) that was imposed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

They are in addition to the 2,200 food packages and 400 sacks of rice for families that were already sent to the island town in the Calamianes Islands Group, according to a post by the Palawan Provincial Information Office (PIO) on April 27.

Photo by the Palawan PIO

The PIO said that although work had been suspended at the Capitol based on Memorandum Order No. 77 issued by Governor Jose Alvarez, work continues for PSWDO to help the affected residents of Culion.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), on the other hand, will supervise the provision of relief goods to the municipality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts