The Provincial Task Force Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF ELCAC) held its 2nd quarter meeting Friday on updates from its 12 clusters and the upcoming third Serbisyo Caravan in the town of San Vicente.

PTF ELCAC chair Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates was assisted in presiding over the meeting by newly-appointed co-chair Niño Rey Estoya, the acting executive director of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD).

During the meeting, the strengthening of organizations and groups established under the PTF ELCAC was also discussed, including the Kapatiran ng mga Dating Rebelde sa Palawan (KADRE), PIGLAS-Palawan, Lakambini, Kapit-Bisig, and Peace Palawan.

Regular meetings of the task force have been crucial in intensifying the implementation of services in barangays under the Barangay Development Programs (BDP), as mandated by the National Task Force ELCAC.

Governor Socrates emphasized the importance of the task force’s efforts in ending the local communist armed conflict and bringing peace and development to the communities in Palawan. He also thanked the members for their dedication and hard work in carrying out the mandate of the task force.

The PTF-ELCAC was created in 2019 as a multi-sectoral body that aims to end the communist insurgency in Palawan by addressing its root causes through the provision of basic services and the promotion of socio-economic development.

The task force is composed of various government agencies, local government units, civil society organizations, and the private sector.

