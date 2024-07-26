The National Nutrition Council (NNC) Mimaropa has noted a decrease in the malnutrition prevalence rate in Palawan, based on a 2023 report.

The province ranked second for the lowest cases of stunting in the Mimaropa region, with Marinduque having the lowest.

In terms of wasting and underweight cases, Palawan ranked third.

Wasting refers to acute malnutrition where a child’s weight is low for their height, while underweight means a child’s weight is low for their age.

Provincial Nutrition Action Officer Rachel Paladan attributed the improvement to the collaborative efforts of various agencies from the national to the barangay level.

“Congratulations sa buong Palawan na pumasa na tayo. Green na tayo sa scorecard. Nakuha na natin yung target na cut-off na below 10%,” Paladan said.

“Sa awa ng Diyos, lahat ay kumilos para mapaganda ang ating nutrition situation. Nagkaroon ng sharing of resources from national, regional, provincial, municipal down to barangay level; pinagsama-sama natin [ang pondo] para sa intervention na siyang nakatulong para maiangat ang ating nutritional status,” she added.

Currently, the Provincial Nutrition Office is focusing on seven municipalities to continue reducing the malnutrition rate in the province.

Efforts to promote backyard gardening in communities and households are being intensified to provide access to nutritious vegetables grown in home gardens.