Palawan’s most wanted person was apprehended in a joint operation by law enforcement agencies 11 Friday, May 26, in Brgy. Abaroan, Roxas.

According to a police report, 25-year old Joseph Muñoz Pendon, also known as “Mickey,” was arrested during a comprehensive law enforcement operation launched by personnel from Roxas Municipal Police Station, in coordination with Palawan PPO 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, Provincial Investigation and Detection Management Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit, 401st B Maneuver Company RMFB, RID-CIT Palawan, MBLT-3, and Provincial Highway Patrol Team.

Pendon is wanted on two counts of rape by carnal knowledge, with no recommended bail.

The arrest was executed based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Cour Branch 14 in Taytay, Palawan.

The arrested individual is currently in police custody and will be handed over to the issuing court for proper legal disposition.

