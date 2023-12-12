Local authorities arrested Palawan’s most wanted person and five other individuals in an operation conducted by the Police Regional Office MIMAROPA on Sunday, December 10.

Alias Alan was arrested in Barangay Poblacion, Taytay, Palawan, as a result of a collaborative effort involving the Taytay Municipal Police Station, Palawan PPO Provincial Intelligence Unit, 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, and 401st B Maneuver Company RMFB.

He was apprehended based on an arrest warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 164, in Roxas, Palawan, for the crime of frustrated murder.

Five other individuals apprehended during the operation were Alias “Jeric,” 19, arrested for robbery in an uninhabited place or a private building under Art. 302 of the Revised Penal Code; Alias “Analyn,” 47, arrested for qualified theft; Alias “Jonas,” 32, arrested for the violation of Section 77 of PD.705; Alias “Howard,” 28, arrested for violation of Sec. 5 (I) of RA No. 9262 and violation of Sec. 4 (D) of RA. No. 9995 or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009 in relation to Sec. 6 of RA. No. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012); and Alias “Elesio,” 38, arrested for violation of Section 92 of R.A. 10654.

All arrested individuals are currently in police custody and will be turned over to the appropriate courts for legal proceedings.