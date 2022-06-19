Christine Glory Balboa, who is competing in the Miss Philippines-Earth (MPE) 2022 pageant and is from the town of San Vicente in Palawan, is looking for financial help.

The 27-year-old Balboa said she still needs an ample amount of money to further push her chances of bringing home the crown of the pageant for a cause.

She also said that, according to the pageant’s predictions, she is always in the top five and that the biggest problem she wants to solve in her quest is not having enough funds to support her journey.

“So far ok naman yung preparations, nagse-struggle lang ako sa gathering support from LGUs. Kaya nga ginawa namin ito na baka mas makilala, mas makatulong kayo na makahanap kami ng support para sa journey na ito,” Balboa said.

“Maganda yung standing natin sa Miss Philippines-Earth, yung pinakamababang rank prediction ko is rank 5, so mini-make sure ko na hindi ako maalis doon kaya every challenge sa Miss Philippines-Earth, I’m making sure na nagpe-prepare ako,” she added.

Balboa, who has participated in beauty pageants in the past, is training to be articulate as part of her preparations in order to improve. She said that she has three mentors who watch over her communication skills and help her improve them.

She initially preferred to represent Palawan, but was advised by MPE management to choose a municipality.

“I chose San Vicente kasi, when you say Palawan, ang alam lang nila, Palawan is just Puerto Princesa, Coron, El Nido, Port Barton. They don’t know San Vicente so nung dinala ko yun, they were actually surprised and said, ‘Oh may San Vicente pala sa Palawan?’ And then they mentioned Port Barton so I told them na Port Barton is actually part of San Vicente,” she explained.

Balboa, a graduate of petroleum engineering from the Palawan State University, has chosen to pursue a career in real estate, but she insists she has not forgotten her engineering background, which she employs in her advocacy for the environment.

“Actually, the reason why I chose MPE kasi by nature, I grew up having a heart that is very close to the environment, so kaya nung nag-real estate ako, nandoon ako sa protection ng timberland and forestlands, and then in-apply ko yung engineering skills ko. So nilagay ko na tagline ko is “green engineering towards eco-sustainable development,” she said.

Balboa began her beauty pageant career in 2011 when she was crowned Binibining San Jose in Puerto Princesa City. She also placed in the top 10 of Miss Puerto in 2012, winning Best in Swimsuit and being awarded Mutya ng Palawan in 2013.

Miss Phillipines-Earth 2022 coronation night is tentatively scheduled for August 6 in Coron.