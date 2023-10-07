Marine protected areas in Palawan won top honors at the prestigious Para El Mar 2023 awards held recently in Mandaue City, Cebu.

Out of a total of nine contenders for the title of “Best Locally Managed Marine Protected Area (MPA)”, the Siete Pecados Marine Park, which can be found in the municipality of Coron, emerged victorious.

It also received special recognition for Best in Enforcement and PNP-MG Savior of the Sea.

The Balisungan MPA, also located in Coron, secured the 3rd runner-up position in the Best Mangrove-Managed MPA category.

The Calamianes MPA Network received recognition as a runner-up in the MPA Network category.

Para El Mar, a platform dedicated to honoring excellence in marine conservation, is organized by the Marine Protected Areas Support Network (MSN) in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The event’s mission is to spotlight the outstanding and best-performing MPAs in the Philippines.

In total, Palawan’s achievements in Para El Mar 2023 translated into a cash prize of P215,000. The awarding was held on September 30, 2023.

This year’s nominees for Para El Mar were previous winners of the 2nd MPA Summit, held in Puerto Princesa City in September 2022.

Biennially, the Provincial Government, through the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, conducts the Palawan MPAs Empowered through Awards and Recognition to Enrich Marine Life (PEARL) program under the Integrated Coastal and Marine Resource Management Program (ICMRMP).

The primary objective of PEARL is to commend the commendable efforts of local government units and communities in preserving, safeguarding, and sustainably managing coastal and marine resources. The PEARL awards have not only provided a local platform for recognition but have also prepared Palawan’s contenders for national and international competitions.

The provincial government is optimistic that in the forthcoming years, an increasing number of nominees will represent the province at Para El Mar through collaborative partnerships with non-governmental organizations dedicated to marine conservation within the province.