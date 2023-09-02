The provincial land utilization committee has taken steps to assess the land use and water plan of El Nido, with the intention of shaping it into a comprehensive manual that will assist the municipal government in effectively utilizing resources and addressing the various requirements of the community.

The Palawan Provincial Information Office (PIO) said the assessment of the Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan (CLUP) by the Provincial Land Use Committee (PLUC) was performed on September 1 in a meeting in Puerto Princesa City.

The review and evaluation was led by Physical and Geographic Information Management Division Chief Engr. Rafael R. Balcueba, Jr., who took over as the committee’s chairperson from Provincial Planning and Development Officer Sharlene Vilches.

Engr. Balcueba emphasized in the PIO statement the significance of the CLUP as a tool and foundation for allocating lands that various sectors within its scope can use for production and as sources of community necessities, contributing to both development and preservation.

“Napakahalaga na ma-review natin ang CLUP ng El Nido. Most specifically, ito ay isang premiere tourist destination. Ang CLUP ang magiging bibliya ng mga LGU,” he said.

“Ito ay nagpo-provide para sa re-creation sa kanilang mga land uses and territory at the same time, ito rin ang tumatayo as framework para sa physical development sa kanilang lugar at for long term management ng territory. We are grateful na tayo ay nandito upang mas lalo pang mapaganda ang CLUP ng El Nido,” he added.

The members of PLUC and TWG identified deficiencies and issues in the presented plans, providing comments and recommendations regarding programs, projects, and activities of each agency based on their respective guidelines and the committee’s.

The PIO’s statement, however, did not detail the specific deficiencies and problems that the PLUC and TWG identified in El Nido’s CLUP.

It said the second meeting happened following its restructuring, with the goal of aiding the Provincial Board in evaluating the municipal CLUP.