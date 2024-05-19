The Palawan Advance Technological School Inc. (PATS) started working towards the vision of a digital Palaweño workforce on September 2023. It is the first TESDA-registered training institution in Palawan to offer a Technical-Vocational Course for Contact Center Services NCII, which allows for training in Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) companies.

PATS, located at the 2nd floor of Chinatown Center Palawan, has offered three courses since 2023- namely Bookkeeping NCIII, Events Management Services NCIII, and Contact Center Services NCII. They have scholarship slots given to them by TESDA for which students could qualify if they were an unemployed, displaced workers or OFWs.

Kenneth Roque, School Administrator for PATS, noted that the school’s focus towards ICT training was fueled by their benefactor, Atty. Patrick Tan, who envisioned a place where Palaweños can learn a technological skill such as animation, graphic design, 3D design, and mobile photography.

“Actually, marami ang hindi familiar sa contact center service course, kasi ang alam natin call center training, pero sa TESDA ang tawag nila ay Contact Center Services NCII. Ang kaibahan neto, we have a partnership with Foundever na dating Sitel. After the training they will proceed to Foundever to undergo the qualifying process.” Roque said.

PATS served to provide additional training and certification, meaning that graduates from PATS can be easily hired by the BPO offices. Their current students as of April counted 17 for Bookkeeping NCIII, and 50 for the Contact Center Services NCII.

PATS’ dedication to honing the technological skills of their peers extended even to the four batches of senior high school students who served with them during their work immersion.

Roque noted that they approached hands-on teaching techniques with their students, such as giving them creative control over PATS’ marketing materials.

PATS is about to add agricultural courses to their curriculum later this year pending the hire of a certified trainer and the success of their Mobile Training Program (MTP).

Their MTP program for Bookkeeping and Events Management Services means that trainers are the ones who go to far-flung municipalities and teach groups there instead of waiting for them to go to Puerto Princesa City.