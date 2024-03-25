The three District Engineering Offices (DEOs) of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Palawan have been lauded as top government agencies during the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s 2024 Tax Campaign Kickoff.

The event, hosted by Revenue District Office No. 36 in Palawan on March 15, celebrated the important role of taxpayers in the nation’s economic advancement and recovery.

Themed “Sa Tamang Buwis, Pag-asenso’y Mabilis,” the annual ceremony underscored the value of dutiful tax contributions.

The DPWH DEOs received special recognition from the BIR for their partnership, which included timely and accurate tax payment.

The internal revenue bureau said fiscal diligence has greatly aided the district in meeting its collection targets for the year 2023, demonstrating a commitment to the country’s financial health.

“BIR recognized the offices for their continuing partnership manifested in prompt and efficient payment of correct taxes, thereby contributing immensely towards achieving the district’s collection goal for the calendar year 2023.

This recognition of the DEOs underscores their continuous commitment to responsible tax practices, displaying its contribution to the economic welfare of the nation,” the DPWH in Mimaropa said.