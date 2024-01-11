The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has approved on first and final reading the construction of a Provincial Tourism Information and Assistance Center to boost the marketing and promotions of destinations in Palawan.

The measure, authored by Board Member Roseller Pineda, was approved during their regular session Tuesday.

Resolution No. 021-24, calls for the construction of a Provincial Tourism Information and Assistance Center (PTIAC) in Palawan.

Pineda said the initiative comes as a response to the role that tourism plays in Palawan’s growth, investments, and job opportunities for its residents.

“Alam natin na very crucial ang ginagampanan ng turismo sa Palawan when it comes to socio-economic growth, investment and employment. Nagiging backbone siya ng ating ekonomiya, but wala man lang tayong maipakita na kahit isang building na puwedeng puntahan,” he said.

The proposed facility is expected to serve as a hub for introducing tourists to the range of destinations and activities the province has to offer.

He said it will also play a role in collecting data to gauge the impact of tourism in the province. This data will be instrumental in crafting strategies for managing the tourism industry.

Pineda also stressed the importance of aligning this initiative with Republic Act No. 9593, known as the Tourism Act of 2009.

“Para ma realize natin yong binabanggit sa Tourism Act of 2009 of the Philippines, siguro kailangan natin—it is a must na magkaroon tayo ng building,” he added.

This is expected to not only enhance the tourist experience but also contribute to the growth of the province’s tourism sector.