The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Palawan completed this year’s roll out of the Coconut Hybridization Project (CHP) for Brooke’s Point this July, to continue with Puerto Princesa City’s coconut farmers this next month. A representative of PCA Palawan noted that they were prioritizing disseminating techniques and information on coconut trees’ climate resiliency through the CHP, after this year’s seedlings were affected by extreme heat.

Senior Agriculturist for PCA Palawan Arlo Solano cited Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan’s high heat index as the main reasons behind the delayed release of the hybrid coconut seedlings.

“Kung wala lang El Niño, na-release na sana natin ng maaga ang mga hybrid seedlings doon sa ating communal nurseries- ongoing ngayon ang releasing ng ating planting materials,” he said.

Solano said that the heat damaged the seedlings that were stored in PCA’s nurseries. The last hybridization program in Brooke’s Point on July 12 gave 4,576 hybrid coconut seedlings to the Pangobilian Coconut Farmers Association, all of which came from the Coconut Seed Production Center in North Cotabato.

The PCA Palawan continued to provide livelihood assistance to their coconut farmers. He noted that coconut trees once matured would still take a year to bear fruit. This was especially hard for those coconut farmers in Palawan, who had taken around a 70% loss of total coconut plantations during 2021’s Typhoon Odette.

“Siyempre ang recovery niyan matagal. Pag tall variety, ang start ng production niyan ay six years. Yan ang mahirap sa coconut farmer,” Solano said, adding that while they continue to plant coconut seedlings after extreme climate phenomena such as El Niño, the actual production of coconut was still affected.

PCA Palawan were also beneficiaries of the recent Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolks, and their Families on July 18. Palawan coconut farmers received around 13,297 hybrid coconut seedlings for the CHP, around P 280,000 as incentives for the coconut fertilization project, and 1,050 bags for palm oil farmers.