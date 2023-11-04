The International Day for Biosphere Reserves was commemorated in Palawan yesterday to increase awareness and mark the significance of biosphere reserves in preserving biodiversity, advancing sustainable development, and protecting the Earth’s natural resources.

Biosphere Reserves (BRs) are specially designated areas with the overarching goal of preserving ecosystems while also making responsible use of the resources such ecosystems provide.

During the 2023 International Conference on Biosphere and Sustainability, which took place on November 3 at the Hue Hotel in the city, distinguished attendees from all over the world were honored for their exceptional partnership with the Palawan Biosphere Reserve.

The Palawan Biosphere Reserve, as represented by the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), honored their international partners in sustainability across the world’s biosphere reserves.

Among these collaborators were United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Jakarta, Jeju Island Biosphere Reserve, Geosciences Australia, and United States Agency for International Development (USAID), all of whom made significant contributions to research and sustainability initiatives by providing equipment and expertise for the maintenance and enforcement of environmental reserves in Palawan.

Although this was the third annual international biosphere reserve conference, established in 2021, November 3 also marked the second annual celebration of UNESCO’s International Biosphere Reserve Day worldwide. This day promotes sustainable development, nature conservation, and scientific research in areas dedicated to environmental conservation.

Jovic Fabello, spokesperson for the PCSDS, told Palawan News that while it was still too early to assess the awareness of Palaweños regarding biosphere reserves, the province’s academics and researchers have already begun sharing information and resources with their partner BRs and conservation groups this year.

“In terms of participation, tumataas na yung antas, but its too premature to say na nagle-level up na yung awareness. Meron rin tayong Palawan Knowledge Platform since 2013, isang website na accessible to the partners of the PCSD, kasi from the beginning yung chinicheck natin dito ay yung mga researches na applicable dito sa Palawan in terms of sustainability (…) magagamit natin for sustainable development,” Fabello said.

Fabello stressed the importance of science and fact-based policy making, as the PCSDS’ goal’s is to be the “highest scientific body” in Palawan. The PCSDS, while maintaining the Strategic Environmental Plan (SEP) Law in Palawan, also advocated for activities similar to the BR conference that promoted knowledge collaboration between research facilities.

He mentioned that since the first celebration of the event, the PCSDS, the implementing arm of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) policymaking body, has significantly improved its enforcement of environmental conservation policies, particularly regarding live fish trading and the additional enforcement of RA 9147, also known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2001.

Fabello further noted that the PCSDS is eagerly anticipating the launch of the Justice Sector Coordinating Council’s Green Justice Zone, scheduled to be officially inaugurated in Puerto Princesa City on November 10 during the Subaraw festivities.

The Green Justice Zone will exclusively handle the expedited processing of environmental cases within Puerto Princesa for the next six months.

However, Fabello said that the PCSDS is prepared to assist with facilitation province-wide, emphasizing that Palawan aims to set an example for the proper determination and prosecution of environmental cases.

“Matagal na naming hinihiling sa kanila yan na bigyang pansin naman ang environmental crimes. Gusto din nilang ifacilitate ang mga prosecution ng cases. Ang PCSD pwede naman makatulong kasi may mga experiences kami for evidence gathering actually, tinuruan na [ang members] ng forensic investigation, akala lang natin sa tao lang, pero sa mga wildlife case pala pwede ring gumamit ng fingerprints GPS trackers at iba pang technology,” Fabello added.

Fabello expressed enthusiasm about the discussions regarding the continuation of enforcement in natural reserves, which is a result of the PCSDS gradually mapping the marine and coastal Environmental and Critical Areas Network (ECAN) zones across the province.

Among the keynote speakers and presenters on the first day of the conference were representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Siti Rachmania from the UNESCO Jakarta Multisectoral Regional Office, Jonah Sullivan from Geosciences Australia, and Dr. Denise Margaret Matias from Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development.

A panel discussion on planet sustainability, focused on continuing the cycle of enforcement to enhance the resilience of natural ecosystems against climate change, was led by USAID’s Philippine Sustainable Interventions for Biodiversity, Oceans, and Landscapes (SIBOL). Another discussion on prosperity sustainability, connecting oceanic and coastal resources to biodiversity, was led by the Philippine National Commission for UNESCO.

The international biosphere reserve conference will be held in Hue Hotel until November 6.