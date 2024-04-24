The Liga ng mga Barangay of Palawan is urging the national government to initiate a comprehensive information campaign to raise awareness about sovereignty issues in the West Philippine Sea among Filipinos.

Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa, who also serves as the Vice President of the national league, stated on Tuesday that they will submit their formal resolution to the Palace during their oath-taking ceremony.

He mentioned that they aim to advocate for policy measures that would incorporate concerns about the West Philippine Sea into school curricula, a proposal that has already been discussed with the Department of Education.

Zaballa highlighted the urgency of this resolution, noting that many Filipinos lack knowledge about the issues surrounding the West Philippine Sea.

“Marami na tayong pinag-usapan about West Philippines Sea, kung gaano tayo ka agresibo, triple agresibo ang kalaban. There is no more tomorrow, we have to work triple time, every day, to broadcast na ito ang stand ng Palawan,” Zaballa said.