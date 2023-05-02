The 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (2nd PMFC), in collaboration with the Sangguniang Kabataan of San Isidro in Roxas town, held a 3-day youth camp from April 28 to 30 dubbed Kabataan Kontra Droga at Terorismo (KKDAT).

The event aimed to educate and engage young people in the fight against drugs and terrorism.

The camp featured various activities, including lectures on the Drug Abuse Resistance and Education program, Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness, and Orientation on the Youth and Student Recruitment by the CPP/NPA/NDF. Participants also engaged in discussions on the Role of the Youth in Society, Teenage Pregnancy, Gender and Development, Unarmed Self-Defense, and First Aid and Basic Life Support.

Additionally, an earthquake drill, clean-up drive, and obstacle course challenge were also held.

At the end of the three-day event, participants presented their outputs on poster and slogan making, spoken poetry, and a dance competition.

The 2nd PMFC underscored that the ultimate goal of the KKDAT youth camp was to prevent young people from falling prey to the dangers of illegal drugs and being recruited by communist terrorist groups and their allied organizations.

