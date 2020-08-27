Palawan youth applicants form beeline for this year’s PMA admission test

PMA spokesperson Maj. Cherryl Tindog said they were deluged by the many online applications they have received from Palawan and are expecting more walk-in applicants to their 4-day admission test that will run from August 26 to 29 at the Palawan State University.

There was a marked interest this year among many Palaweño youths to join the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), with an increased number of applications received by the academy.

PMA spokesperson Maj. Cherryl Tindog said they were deluged by the many online applications they have received from Palawan and are expecting more walk-in applicants to their 4-day admission test that will run from August 26 to 29 at the Palawan State University.

“For Palawan, we received 200 online applications but we are expecting more lalo na marami ang walk-in dahil karamihan sa mga bata ay hindi pa kumpleto ang requirements. Yung iba wala pang grades at kailangan pa nila mag-secure ng medical certificates,” Tindog said.

The students that will be selected in the competitive screening process will comprise the Class of 2025 cadets of the PMA. This year’s number of applicants saw a marked increase from last year, according to Tindog.

Tindog said the academy has a long selection process this year because they had to adjust to the pandemic crisis.

“Talagang kakaiba po ang examination process natin this year kasi kailangan natin mag-adjust sa nangyayari. Kung dati ay one day lang ngayon ay ginawa natin na four days kasi may mga dinagdag tayong requirements such as medical certificate,” Tindog said.

She said that they already complied with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) guidelines before they conduct the examinations.

She added that around 40 testing centers have been put up all over the country, with all following strict health standards.

“Sobrang mahigpit tayo sa ating mga protocols. Kailangan may sanitation such as alcohol, footbath and may baon na face shield ang mga bata, ang rooms ay malalayo ang agwat. Nakaraan din ay nag-inspect ang city health office dito, okay naman. We also limit our examinees to 50 persons per day,” Tindog said.

She added that the provincial government has offered free rapid testing for their applications, especially those who lack financial capacity.

“Ang maganda dito sa Palawan ay very supportive ang mga local governments from barangay to provincial government. Si governor offered free rapid testing [for COVID-19], particularly ‘yong mga walang kakayahan na magbayad kaya dapat before 9 a.m. dito na ang mga bata kasi sinusundo sila ng coaster ng capitol,” Tindog added.

“We also have a doctor dito sa loob from the Western Command who is the only official na makakapagsabi kung in good condition ang bata. Kung medyo may ubo or sipon ay hinihiwalay na muna, kumbaga magpagaling na muna. Because hindi pa rin masasabi na tama na ang medical certificate,” Tindog said.

Referring to the travel restriction imposed in Calamianes brought by local transmission, Tindog said that those who want to pursue PMA may also have a chance every year as long as they still meet the requirements.

“Nakakalungkot ‘yong sa Coron, mayron tayong mga applicants doon pero ang advice namin ay kailangan talaga natin sumunod sa protocols. They always have a chance pa rin naman habang bata pa sila. Nakakapanghinayang pero dapat tayong sumunod,” she said.

Interested applicants should bring Exam permit (online/mail applicants), medical certificate, health declaration form, copy of PSA birth certificate, copy of latest grades, 2pcs 2×2 ID Pictures, 2pcs pencils, mask, face shield, and personal alcohol.

Additional information on the application process at the Philippine Military Academy can be found at their Facebook page or by contacting the Philippine Military Academy Entrance Examination (PMAEE) Palawan Proctor Team through 09075956918.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.