The Higinio “Buddy” Clark Mendoza Jr. Palawan World War 2 Memorial Museum re-opened to visitors on April 22, with renovations done in time for the 79th Palawan Liberation Day.

The museum, also known as the Palawan Special Battalion WW2 Museum, houses a number of World War II memorabilia items that came from the personal collection of Higinio “Buddy” Clark Mendoza Jr., son of the Palawan war veteran and former Governor Higinio Mendoza Sr.

Inaugurated in 2011, the collection initially consisted of well-preserved vehicles, photos, weapons, literature, uniforms, and primary source records of the Palaweño guerrilla forces during World War II. Most of the collection came from Mendoza Jr., known to family and friends as “Budmen.” Over the years, it has grown as family, friends, and relatives of war veterans continue to donate personal items to this significant piece of Palaweño history.

Matthew Mendoza explains the renovations done to the wartime vehicles to guests during the re-opening of the museum.

Angeli Natasha Mendoza, one of the heirs of Mendoza Sr., has taken on the roles of manager and executive director of the museum, which was renamed in honor of Mendoza Jr.

Unfortunately, the pandemic and Budmen’s ensuing illness forced the museum to close. Upon his death, it is now the turn of the sons and daughters of Budmen to honor his memory,” she said.

Matthew Mendoza, son of Mendoza Jr., invited the public to view the extensive list of officers and veterans involved in the war, located in one of the museum’s private rooms.

He explained that some of the Palaweño veterans’ portraits suffered minimal damage due to a lack of maintenance during the pandemic. Mendoza noted that anyone who recognizes an ancestor on the list without a red dot by their name is encouraged to donate a clear photo or war memorabilia for preservation in the museum’s halls.

“My father was six to ten years old during World War 2 and the Palawan Liberation. The Japanese occupation in World War 2 and the Palawan liberation, and everything that happened was fresh in his mind, especially the beheading of my grandfather.”

“Despite the pain of the Mendoza family and other Palaweños who suffered during the Japanese occupation, they still want to share their experiences for us to appreciate the sacrifices done by our forefathers to have the freedom we enjoy today,” he added, tearing up at the mention of his father’s legacy.

Its re-opening this Monday was done after representatives from the Palawan Liberation Task Force and other uniformed personnel laid a wreath on the Higinio Mendoza Sr. statue in Mendoza Park to commemorate 79 years of valor in Palawan.

Among the uniformed personnel present during the event was the Veterans Memorial Historical Division Chief for the Philippine Veterans Affair Office, Col. Agerico Amagna III, who commended Palawan’s steady tribute to their war heroes.

The Palawan Special Battalion World War 2 Museum is open from 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. on Monday–Saturday with a tour guide and a small entrance fee to be used for maintenance.