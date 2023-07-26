Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, as well as Occidental Mindoro and the entire Visayas region, will still experience overcast skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the influence of Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon.

Strong winds from the Southwest will dominate over these areas, leading to rough sea conditions.

A gale warning still covers the entire Palawan and other coastal areas of Luzon and Visayas, so there may be storm surges, according to PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina’s forecast on Wednesday.

Navigation, especially for small sea vessels, remains prohibited due to high waves ranging from 2.8 to 12.1 meters.

As of 4:00 a.m., Typhoon Egay was last spotted in Calayan, Cagayan, with sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness reaching 240 kph, and moving westward at a speed of 10 kph.

He said a significant portion of Luzon will experience rainfall today, still attributed to the typhoon.

Earlier today, at 3:10 a.m., Egay made landfall in Fuga Island, Aparri, Cagayan, and has remained in the area. It is expected to eventually shift westward and then northwest, exiting the Philippine area of responsibility tomorrow morning, July 27, heading towards China. By 2:00 a.m. also tomorrow, it is projected to be already approximately 225 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes.

“After 48 hours, ito po ay nasa 515 kilometers na sa northwest ng Itbayat, Batanes, sa labas ng Philippine area of responsibility,” he said.

He added that areas near Batanes are under various tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) and will experience strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Egay is also significantly contributing to the rainfall in the western section of Luzon due to its enhancement of the southwest monsoon. Coastal inundation or storm surges are expected due to the typhoon’s impact.