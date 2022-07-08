The Palawan provincial government welcomes this year’s recognition of Secret Lagoon Island Beach in El Nido town as one of “The 50 Best Beaches in the World.”

The lagoon, which is one of El Nido’s most popular attractions, was included in the Big 7 Travel’s list this year. The selection was made based on rankings and ratings from previous media results and the editorial team.

Maribel Buñi, provincial tourism officer, stated on Friday that the recognition will help promote the tourism sector in Palawan in light of the pandemic’s consequences.

“Kami ay natutuwa dahil nagiging katuwang natin ang mga international travel websites gaya nito sa pagpromote ng ating mga tourist destinations sa lalawigan,” Buñi said.

“Nagpapakita rin ito na nagiging epektibo ang mga ginagawang hakbang ng ating pamahalaan, LGUs at mga tourism stakeholders upang ipakilala at muling ibangon ang ating turismo sa lalawigan kahit na tayo ay nasa panahon pa rin ng pandemya,” she added.

The Big 7 Travel’s list also included Playa Conchal in Costa Rica; Turquoise Bay in Exmouth, Australia; Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos; Siesta Beach in Florida, United States; and Punta Mosquito in Holbox, Mexico.

“El Nido is a cluster of 45 islands just off the tip of Palawan, which is famous for its Secret Lagoon. Swim through a hole in the limestone rocks to enter a hidden bay with crystal clear water, white sandy beaches and tropical jungle,” Big 7 Travel said in its description of El Nido.