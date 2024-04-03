Palawan welcomes the addition of nine newly licensed medical technologists who passed the licensure examination held in March 2024.

These new medical technologists were scholars of the provincial government under the Medical Scholarship Program of the SPS Alay sa Kabataan-Education Program for Palaweños.

They are Macolai D. Edillorana; Farhanah B. Said, and Angelica Jane F. Nicer from the town of Quezon; Josette Rube S. Valenzuela from Roxas; Shiena Mari Y. De Guzman from Aborlan; Niño J. Gamarcha from Taytay; Samantha Ysabelle G. Yara; Rarelie Rozalee S. Grimpola, and Gail Emmanuelle A. Gilbuela from Puerto Princesa City.

Medical technologists, also known as clinical laboratory scientists, play an important role in the healthcare system. They perform complex tests and procedures that help physicians diagnose, treat, and monitor patients’ conditions.

They work in a variety of settings, including hospitals, private laboratories, research institutions, and public health organizations.

Maria Victoria Baaco, program manager of the SPS Alay sa Kabataan-Education Program for Palaweños, said the provincial government aided them to pursue medical courses such as Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology.

She stated that they belong to the fourth group of Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology scholars supported by the provincial government, under Governor Dennis Socrates’ administration. Since the inception of the program in 2022, a total of 18 scholars from previous batches have successfully passed the licensure examination.

Baaco further mentioned that in addition to the scholarship grant bestowed upon the successful scholars, five of them also benefited from review assistance provided by the program, receiving ₱50,000 each. This financial support was specifically allocated to cover their review class fees and examination-related expenses.

Meanwhile, Governor Socrates expressed his commitment to continually support the youth of Palawan through the scholarship program, aiming to strengthen the healthcare sector by producing additional medical professionals who will serve in various hospitals managed by the Provincial Government across municipalities, ultimately enhancing healthcare services for Palaweños.