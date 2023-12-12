Palawan Water is expanding the pipeline of the Danawan Water System in the town of Magsaysay to provide service to households in two additional barangays, Emilod and Lucbuan.

Palawan Water said this pipeline project aims to connect at least 100 households in these areas.

“As Palawan Water is committed to achieve its goal of providing safe and dependable water supply to every Palaweño, Palawan Water expanded the coverage of the Magsaysay Water System through the installation of pipeline expansions for Danawan Water System to cover additional barangays; Emilod and Lucbuan,” it said.

Established in May 2022, the Magsaysay Water Supply System includes two Reverse Osmosis Desalination Water Systems covering Alcoba and Cocoro, and two Deep Well Water Systems covering Balaguen and Danawan. It has been servicing some 348 households as of December 11.