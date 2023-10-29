The Palawan Water Office has completed 8 of the 13 water systems in Coron, the office reported on October 23.

During the regular session of the Sangguniang Bayan, Palawan Water Office Program Director of the and Officer-in-Charge of the Provincial Economic Enterprise Development Office Engr. John Gil Ynzon informed the council about the accomplishment.

According to Ynson, the water systems strictly adhere to the approved engineering designs and program of works.

These fully operational water systems include:

Decalachao Deepwell Water System San Jose Deepwell Water System Bintuan Deepwell Water System Decabobo Deepwell Water System Buenavista Deepwell Water System Borac Deepwell Water System Turda Deepwell Water System Marcilla Deepwell Water System

Ynzon also acknowledged the Sangguniang Bayan of Coron’s approval of Municipal Ordinance No. 31 Series of 2023, titled “Establishing the Coron Water System in the Municipality of Coron, Palawan, and Providing for the Rules and Regulations for its Operation and Management, and Appropriating Funds Therefor.”

Palawan Water also reiterated its dedication to enhancing water supply systems in partnership with the Local Government Unit of Coron through a Memorandum of Agreement for the Construction and Implementation of the Coron Water Supply System.