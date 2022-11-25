The art community of Palawan is slowly regaining its vibrancy, thanks to the collaborative effort of some pioneers who initiated a move to restore the scene and the industry, through an exhibit to depict what happened when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and how it was before.

And to illustrate their resurgence in the industry, Palawan Artists Collective, a group of artists, staged a 10-day exhibit showcasing artworks and masterpieces they created, some of which were done during the nearly two-year long pandemic, particularly during the lockdown period in 2020.

The “Tuloy ang Kwento” art exhibit spearheaded by Jonathan Benitez, a home-grown premier artist, is now on-going at the Ka Lui restaurant, which coincidentally just reopened last month, after shutting down for more than a year, also because of the pandemic.

“This [exhibit] is actually a reflection of the pandemic,” he stated noting that because when the lockdown was implemented everything went into a standstill.

But now that the pandemic is (almost) over, everything is also back to normal. So for us, although actually for an artist’s point of view, we were still able to do work, but in general, everybody was affected,” he said.

Benitez stated that the reopening of Ka Lui was a perfect timing for them since the restaurant has been synonymous with their brand, and art itself. “Since Ka Lui has been a symbol of arts and culture, so with its return, we in the arts community also want to show that life still goes on as everything also goes back to normal. So, this arts reflection, this is the product of post pandemic work, because during the lockdown, most of my works were somehow a projection of fear which was what majority if not all felt,” he said.

“So, now that Ka Lui is open again, it is also back as an alternative venue because we don’t have an art gallery here. Kamarikutan has also closed down. The creation of artists here, the message to the community is that since they come from different walks of life – the story goes on,” he added.

A total of 15 artists joined hands for the show, which included young and budding artists.

Benitez said most of the artists used acrylic as medium for its durability. “If you will notice, artists here seldom use oil. Acrylic is the favored medium because it dries fast and does not mold,” he explained.

Pandemic period

Benitez also explained that the lockdown somehow did not affect their work as they just needed to stay home to be able to produce an artwork. Even during normal days, artists would rather want to be isolated to be able to concentrate more on their craft.

“So artistically, a lot of artists grew, but when it comes to the economic factor, it was a different story. And that’s aside from the fact that the market here is quite small so once you overcome the hardships of a painter’s life, you just need to balance,” he explained.

“But it is still a choice for everyone because when you do it purely for artistic purposes, it’s ok but if you consider other factors like the economic side, that’s where the problem lies,” he said, adding that personally though, he was able to cope because of the support from others.

In general, he said in Palawan market you still need to have a name to have a leverage with your product, which unfortunately is above the level of Palawan’s market.

He however said that based on his more than 20 years of practice, it is also a good move to increase the value of your work so that in turn, you also level up.

“Because if you maintain the level and value of your work, it would mean that you yourself will not increase your valuation and therefore, no growth,” he elaborated.

Lost soul of art and culture

Meanwhile, Benitez also lamented what he described as the lost soul of arts and culture of Puerto Princesa City,

“The cultural soul of Puerto Princesa has shifted. The settings have changed,” he said.

That’s why the cultural hub has also moved out of the city and has found its new home in the northern town of El Nido where art is now thriving.

“There’s a small community there but it is making waves because the people around can afford – businessmen who also bring in foreigners that can afford the level and kind of lifestyle of art infrastructure,” he explained.

He also factored in the feasibility aspect of other creative forms of art including music which he said was done in El Nido with the able support of both government and the private sector.

But in the present setup of Puerto Princesa City, he said artists will just go back to the drawing board and start all over again, repeating the same old story.

It was at this point that he once again called for support, particularly from the local government units concerned. He said such lack of support is pushing budding artists to quit in the pursuit of their career.

With so many activities that the city has, he said he can’t help but notice the lack if not total absence of arts activity at all.

“We have this Subaraw Festival, Balayong Festival among others but some key ingredients are missing that could further attract more tourists. There is the art which adds soul to the activity and the place itself, but somehow, it is not enough,” he said.

He further said it is the budding artists who need more support. And to add to this, there is also the stigma against painters being labeled as hard to sell.

And to add to this, he also noted that the level of appreciation for arts is low.

That’s also one factor which I believe that with the intervention from the LGU will change. Palawan is very promising, you can do a lot of things as a creatives practitioner,” he said.

Struggle for upstart artists

Benitez also narrated the plight that budding artists who get through harder roads.

Because you are new, you will find it harder to get the much-needed support. And what happens is most of them would rather because they tend to give more weight to the economic factor,” he said.

He also said that while the notion of artworks being hard to sell in the city, there is also a different battlefield now which is the online auction. It is now where most of artists who look for economic value go to in order to survive.

Need for initiative from LGU

And with the arts and culture of Puerto Princesa in dire straits, Benitez said the local government needs to exert extra effort, to complement what the non-government organizations and the private sector has been doing.

“The initiative must come from the LGU. It’s been quite a while that we have not asked for assistance but now that the support has shifted, I think it’s about time to ask again. There is the arts council that I think is already in place but is not moving so we need to act now,” Benitez said.

“Through the council, we hope that little by little, arts and culture will be incorporated to the festivals, and that there should be a wider perspective because art itself has a broad expanse. Aside from painting, there are murals installation arts and other community projects plus workshops that we can apply,” he enthused.

Comparatively, he said that with the initiative from the LGU, what other places like El Nido and Bacolod has done can also be achieved in the city.

He stated further that the kind of awareness and consciousness towards art is what the city needs. We just need to balance visual treats through colors and physical activities to level up the effectiveness, which in turn will increase appreciation especially from the youth sector. Besides, a place will also have more identity through arts and its cultural significance.

But anyway, as I said, life goes on,” benitez quipped.

Reconstituting PPC Culture and Arts Council

City Tourism Officer Demetrio C. Alvior explained to Palawan News that the Puerto Princesa City Culture and Arts Council (PPCCAC) has long been established, but went dormant due to the pandemic. it was also not prioritized with the reopening of the tourism industry as the city government was pushing for bigger events to revive the economy.

“What we are doing now is we will reconstitute the council and select a new set of officers to be able to focus on the culture and arts sector of the city,” Alvior said.

“We are just finishing up our heavy events, one of which is the recent Ironman 70.3 challenge, and tehn hopefully by December, we can convene the council to start all over again,” he added.

He further explained that because of PPCCAC inactivity, the culture and arts sector were indeed left out with no support given by the city government. He also said with the reconstitution of the council, he is looking forward to the active participation of local artists group in the city’s tourism activities.

Once the council is reconstituted, we will tap them and ask them organize as a group for them to become members of the council. We know for a fact and I believe that we have many local artists who have the potential and world class quality,” alvior said.

So now, we are reaching out to them and actually, we already had initial talks,” he added.

