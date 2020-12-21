Palawan unscathed from Vicky

Jerry Alili, chief of the Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), in a phone interview on Sunday, said that Vicky was “almost unfelt” in the province except in the Kalayaan island municipality which was in the part of the weather disturbance as it made its exit.

Palawan province remained unscathed from Tropical Depression (TD) Vicky, as it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday.

“We’re preparing to stand down, except Kalayaan which is still under monitoring. Sunny in general, [Vicky was] almost unfelt, unchanged situation since Saturday afternoon, heavy rains but those were just for a short period. (We’re preparing to stand down except Kalayaan ang minomonitor namin ngayon,” he said.

“Generally, maaraw na, halos hindi siya naramdaman, hindi nagbago ‘yong situation mula noong hapon hanggang gabi sa north nagkaroon lang ng heavy rain pero saglit lang,” Alili added.

Estimated at 135 kilometers east southeast of Kalayaan Islands Group based on the latest weather bulletin from Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Maurice Phillip Albayda, administrative officer of Kalayaan town said that the 95 evacuees in the island municipality were temporarily pegged to return to their homes on Monday morning.

In Linapacan, 125 town locals who were preemptively evacuated returned to their homes Sunday afternoon.

Earl Timbancaya, chief of City Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), in a separate interview, said no weather-related incidents were reported as of posting, as tropical depression Vicky pummeled through the northern part of the city on Saturday evening. (with a report from Ruth Rodriguez and Patricia Laririt)

