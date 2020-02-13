Palawan towns urged to pass ordinances for trike ban exemption

On Tuesday, the Provincial Board passed a resolution authored by board member Ryan Maminta seeking the regulation of tricycles and pedicabs on national highways in the municipalities.

The Provincial Board has urged the 23 municipalities of Palawan to enact an ordinance exempting tricycles along national highways, citing the absence of alternative routes in their respective areas.

Maminta said that while there are different modes of transportation being utilized in the municipalities, such as vans and buses, the transportation situation in the province is completely reliant on tricycles as its main mode of public conveyance.

“The strict implementation of the DILG advisory banning all tricycles along the national highway will leave Palaweños with no alternative means of traveling or means of conveying goods affecting the public convenience and economic growth in the province,” Maminta said.

On February 7, the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) of the PNP started implementing the tricycle ban along the national highway in Puerto Princesa City.

