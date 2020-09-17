Palawan towns receive 162 livelihood kits from DTI

In a statement, the DTI said some 162 of these kits have been distributed under the Livelihood Seeding Program-Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP-NSB) since August.

Livelihood kits have been distributed by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in 10 municipalities in Palawan as business development assistance to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The assistance is in line with the 10-Point Socioeconomic Agenda of the national government and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) “to leave no one behind”.

DTI said 36 barangays from the towns of Aborlan, Narra, Sofronio Española, Brooke’s Point, Bataraza, Quezon, Rizal, Roxas, San Vicente, and Taytay benefitted from the livelihood kits.

The entire region of MIMAROPA is assisting a total of 175 MSMEs, of which 162 MSMEs are in Palawan.

The department “believes that the LSP-NSB supports the whole of government approach wherein public agencies related to supporting inclusive business ecosystem work across portfolio boundaries and mandate to encourage entrepreneurial activities and integrated government assistance”.

The region has a total of 402 individuals assisted by providing information and training kits from the program.

The provincial office of DTI and its Negosyo Centers have conducted several pieces of training and seminars on digital marketing, entrepreneurial mind setting, livelihood, financial literacy, consumer education, and other business development sessions. DTI Palawan has allocated P408,536 training funds under the program.

DTI through LSP-NSB also facilitates business registration, business advisory, and business information and advocacy. Interested clients are encouraged to inquire with any Barangay SME Counselor or visit any of the nearest Negosyo Centers or local DTI office for assessment.

The regional office of DTI has already set LSP-NSB activities for the rest of the year to cover more municipalities and barangays in MIMAROPA.

