Palawan towns excluded from upcoming new voter registration

The Commission on Election (COMELEC) will resume nationwide its voter’s registration from January 20 to September 30 in preparation for next year’s elections.

The poll body’s provincial office, however, said this week that Palawan’s 23 municipalities are excluded from the new registration in view of the plebiscite scheduled in May for the proposal to divide Palawan into three smaller provinces.

Only residents of Puerto Princesa City, who are excluded from the plebiscite, may avail of registration.

“In a view of conduct of the plebiscite in the 23 municipalities of the province of Palawan on May 11, 2020, registration therein will not be conducted. However, registration for the residents of Puerto Princesa City will resume on January 20,” the provincial COMELEC said in a statement.

COMELEC Palawan spokesperson Jomel Ordas said Friday that all transactions in the municipal and provincial election offices are suspended until the plebiscite.

He added they will wait for another memorandum before the resumption of registration in province.

“Since wala kaming registration ay wala rin tayong mga transaction sa mga munisipyo. After naman ng plebisito ay magre-resume kami sa province pero may memorandum pa ‘yan na hihintayin,” he said.

During the registration period, resident may apply for registration, transfer of registration records, change/correction of entries, reactivation of record, reinstatement if name in the list. At the same tinne, person with disabilities, senior citizens, members of Indigenous People, and other sectors may update their records.

The poll body said all transaction should be done personally at the nearest COMELEC offices every Monday to Saturday, including holidays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registered voters as of May 13, 2019 midterm elections need not apply.

