Six Palawan municipalities received the Recognition of Active Surveillance on African Swine Fever (RAS-ASF) certificates in 2023, allowing swine farmers to sell pigs beyond provincial borders, the provincial veterinarian reported.

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) of the Department of Agriculture (DA) awarded RAS-ASF certificates to the towns of Narra, Brooke’s Point, Cuyo, Dumaran, Magsaysay, and Quezon.

Dr. Darius Mangcucang, the officer-in-charge at the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO), pointed out that obtaining the certificates was feasible because their barangays tested negative for African swine fever (ASF).

He also said that this was achieved through collaborative efforts with the provincial government, led by Governor Dennis Socrates.

He said RAS-ASF is a primary requirement of the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) for a local government unit (LGU) to determine if its barangays are ASF-free.

“May 6 ng munisipyo ang nagawaran ng Bureau of Animal Industry ng RAS-ASF. Isa ito sa kahilingan ng National Quarantine para payagang makapaglabas ng live na baboy (meat purpose) palabas ng Palawan kahit pa tayo ay Dark Green Zone,” ani Dr. Mangcucang.

He also mentioned that last year, approximately 1,244 heads of live pigs were exported from Narra to Iloilo province.

Furthermore, Dr. Mangcucang said that through the initiative of their office, Romasanta Livestock and Poultry Supply, a large piggery farm in Coron, was awarded the Certificate of Free Status on African Swine Fever (CFS-ASF) by the DA-BAI.

This was based on their submitted ASF Negative Disease Monitoring Report and Negative ASF Laboratory Testing, issued on October 24, 2023. This certificate allows them to sell live pigs across different provinces in the Philippines, effective until April 14, 2024.

“Karagdagan pa dyan, isang malaking piggery farm sa bayan ng Coron ang napagkalooban ng Certificate of Free Status on African Swine Fever. Dahil dito, pwede itong makapagbenta ng baboy sa kahit saang probinsiya,” he said.

Currently, the PVO continues to intensify surveillance and monitoring at the province’s points of entry to ensure the safety of Palawan’s swine industry and maintain its status as a “dark green zone” or free zone against ASF.