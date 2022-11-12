With less than two months left in 2022, Palawan has already drawn half a million visitors, marking its return as one of the country’s top tourist attractions.

According to information provided by the Department of Tourism (DOT), Palawan accounted for 65 percent of the more than 782,000 tourists who arrived in the Mimaropa region this year.

From January to November 11, a total of 507,164 visited the island.

After reeling from the effects of the pandemic, followed by the devastation caused by Typhoon Odette in December last year, Palawan is ready to welcome more guests.

Recently, it was hailed as the world’s “most desirable island” by the 21st Wanderlust Travel Magazine.

The United Kingdom-based publication described it as a paradise with sceneries like “heaven on earth”.

With a total area of more than 14,000 square km., Palawan indeed has a lot to offer.

It is home to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization-inscribed Puerto Princesa Subterranean River, karst limestone formations in El Nido, and the world-renowned scuba diving site Tubbataha Reefs, among many other tourist spots.

“The province is so blessed with such natural endowments of spectacular rock formations, sparkling waters, white sand beaches, and rich marine life that is incomparable to other islands in the world,” Bevienne Malateo, DOT-Mimaropa director, said in an interview on Friday.

“From the Calamianes Group of Islands down to Balabac Island in the South, Palawan continues to mesmerize people around the globe. We are thankful that we are able to share this beautiful destination with all our travelers.” (PNA)

