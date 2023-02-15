Palawan attracted a total of 690,275 tourists in 2022, according to the Tourism Live-Inventory and Statistics of Tourist Arrivals (TourLISTA) of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Local and domestic visitors accounted for 533,318 of the total, while foreigners accounted for 40,592.

The result indicates a 964% increase in visitor arrivals compared to 64,901 in 2021.

The Provincial Tourism Promotions Development Office (PTPDO) reported that the province remains the top nature-tourism destination in the region, as evidenced by the number of tourists recorded in its various towns.

El Nido had 247,435 visitors, while Coron had 100,828. San Vicente came in third with 21,317, Brooke’s Point fourth with 19,803, and Narra fifth with 13,362.

The United States has proved to be Palawan’s top foreign market, with 14,658 American travelers touring the province in 2022. This accounts for 29% of all international visits.

Spain came in second with 6,453 (13%), followed by the United Kingdom with 6,332 (12%), France with 4,874 (10%), and Australia with 3,857 (8%).

German tourists were at 3,777 (7%); 3,519 from Canada (7%); 3,415 from Netherlands (7%); 2,748 from China (5%), and 1,625 from Ireland (3%).

Meanwhile, the provincial tourist bureau reported a decrease in accommodation astablishments. From 978 in 2021, just 775 today cater to visitors. This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PTPDO also emphasized their efforts to help the province’s tourism business recover by boosting tourist standards and regulations in accordance with the Tourism Act of 1999.

This includes the DOT Accreditation System that institutionalized the accreditation of Tourism Establishments (TREs) in the MIMAROPA Region.

It said that 911 tourism-related establishments (TREs) in the province were accredited in 2022.

PTPDO also noted conducting eight DOT Accreditation Process and Application through online portal; 73 mentoring sessions on DOT Accreditation Application Portal for Accommodations, 49 Inspection/Technical Visit toTREs; 432 Capability Training, Seminar/Webinar and Workshop conducted for Tourism Frontliners and other Tourism Sector; Technical Assistance for the preparation, finalization, revision and review of Tourism Code of the towns of Balabac and San Vicente; and consultation meeting for the municipality of Rizal for the planning and reopening of tourism activities in Mt. Mantalingahan Protected Landscape in February 2022.

