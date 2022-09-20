- Advertisement by Google -

The three-year peace and order plan of Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates’ administration will ramp up efforts to counter illegal drugs, deter crime, and safeguard the environment.

They were discussed at the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) meeting he chaired on Monday and are among those that will be the province’s Peace and Order and Public Safety (POPS) focus for 2023-2025, the Provincial Information Office said.

Gov. Socrates also brought up the administration’s good governance objectives, which are based on transparency, responsibility, adherence to the law, and inclusivity.

“As much as possible, we want to involve everyone in the decision making. We just want to make the system work and that is one of the important components of the idea of good governance,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Among those who attended the meeting were Peace and Order Program Director Col. Gabriel C. Lopez; PADAC-CELP Executive Program Director Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez; Provincial Planning and Development Office OIC Sharlene D. Vilches; Western Command (WESCOM) commander Vice Admiral Alberto B. Carlos; and 3rd Marine Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Jimmy D. Larida.

Representatives who also attended were from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), Provincial Information Office (PIO), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Palawan Provincial Police Office (Palawan PPO), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Philippine Coast Guard, PNP Maritime Group, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Information Agency (PIA), and the Department of Education (DepEd)-Palawan.

Wedding Bells this September 2022

House of Thai by Mackies

Go Hotels Branch

Inclusions;

📍Venue with settings

📍15k good for 30 persons only

📍Free wine and wedding cake

For inquiries and reservations:

09175532055/09095249715

Kindly visit our nearest branches

📍Stellar Grounds Branch , Rizal Avenue Extension corner Rengel Road,Puerto Princesa City

📍Robinsons Place Palawan Branch , San Manuel, Puerto Princesa City

📍Hotel Centro Branch, Banchetto sa Centro, San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City

📍Go Hotels Branch, Beside Robinsons Mall, San Manuel Puerto Princesa City

About Post Author