The provincial government of Palawan will restore the Old Governor’s Residence near the pier after many years of neglect, Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates announced Tuesday, October 18.

Socrates said in his “State of the Province Address (SOPA) that the capitol has already set aside money to fix up the old building next to the Immaculate Conception Cathedral.

Socrates said the restoration project is an opportunity to promote a “sense of history and unity among Palaweños.

“Maraming nagtanong kung anong plano ng PGP, dahilan marahil na naging tahanan ko din ang Governor’s Residence mula 1968 hangang 1986 o noong unang yugto sa pagka gobernador ni Badong Socrates. Wala naman akong personal o sentimental na pagkakatali sa Governor’s Residence ngunit nakikita ko rin ang posibilidad na maging kasangkapan ito ng pagpapaigting ng ating sense of history at pagkakaisa bilang sambayanang Palaweño,” Socrates said.

The governor also said that the restoration work includes consultation among stakeholders.

He said that one of the plans for the Old Governor’s Residence is to turn it into a museum about the 400 years of Christianity in Palawan that is being celebrated until next year.

“Inatasan natin ang Culture and Arts Program Manager Ceasar Sammy Magbanua, na pulungin ang mga stakeholders at pag aralan ang susunod na hakbang upang maihabol ang pagpapasinaya sa restored Governor’s Residence [na] maaaring maging Museo [rin] sa pagtatapos o culmination ng pagdiriwang ng ika-400 taon ng kristiyanismo sa Palawan sa Agosto 2023,” he added.

