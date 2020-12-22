Palawan to remain wet and windy due to easterlies

Tropical depression Vicky that hit the Palawan landmass midweek is no longer inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) but remains affecting the remote island municipality of Kalayaan, according to the 4 a.m. weather update of PAG-ASA.

Isolated rains and thunderstorms are still expected to be felt in Palawan because of the easterly wind (amihan) coming from the Pacific.

Tropical depression Vicky that hit the Palawan landmass midweek is no longer inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) but remains affecting the remote island municipality of Kalayaan, according to the 4 a.m. weather update of PAG-ASA.

Vicky was last plotted at 415 kilometers south-southwest of Kalayaan Islands, still packing strong winds of 55 kph, gusty winds of 70 kph, and moving southwest at 20 kph.

The amihan wind is affecting most of Luzon, with cloudy conditions and occasional rain showers, particularly in northern Luzon and the Bicol region. A gale warning is still in place in their regions to discourage small fishing vessels, with waves predicted to go as high as 5 meters.

PAG-ASA also forecast Kalayaan Island to continue experiencing rains due to TD Vicky.

The temperature in Puerto Princesa City is expected to hover between 25 to 30 Celcius.