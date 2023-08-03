Palawan has been identified as one of the beneficiaries of a 60 million euro grant from the European Union, intended to improve solid waste management practices, according to Department Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga.

Loyzaga said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the grant is aimed at promoting local circular economy, solid waste management, and climate change mitigation measures.

“The details still have to be worked out and defended at the NEDA-ICC (National Economic Development Authority-Investment Coordinating Committee). We’re in the process of actually putting the necessary documentation together. We are targeting to have all our submissions ready hopefully for assessment by the NEDA Board by November of this year,” she said

She explained that during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week, the Department Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) signed a joint declaration for the Green Economy Program in the Philippines.

The program identified highly urbanized local government units, including Baguio City, Pasig City, Quezon City, Caloocan City, Davao City, Ormoc City, Island Garden City of Samal, Metro Iloilo, and the islands of Palawan and Siargao.

Loyzaga added that the DENR had already identified these potential LGUs because they had been at the forefront of solid waste management efforts in the country, particularly in controlling methane releases from solid waste landfills.

“As you know, sanitary landfills are among the main ways that this waste are now disposed of and monitoring the quality of the environment around the sanitary landfills is of course always a challenge ‘no, how the management processes are actually abided by in terms of the ecological soundness of the practices,” added Loyzaga.

She further said that waste collection would remain as a challenge because it involves logistics and personnel who would collect and do proper process of wastes in the recovery facilities.

“We are still in need of some institutionalization in terms of the way our solid wastes are handled locally and consequently our national capacity. In the meantime though, we are embarking on our own efforts to green our economy already, given that we have in place the legislation that we need especially to oblige those large enterprises that actually are the main sources of plastic packaging to begin their collection and to begin their proper disposal of their packaging products,” she said.

Loyzaga also said that while they’re awaiting for the NEDA approval, the DENR would be focusing on its own efforts to push for green economy in accordance with existing policies and regulations.

The Philippines generates about 61,000 metric tons of solid waste daily, with about up to 24 percent composed of plastic waste. Filipinos consume and utilize over a hundred and sixty million plastic sachet packets and over 40 million shopping bags and thin film bags a day, materials that are being prevented by the government from reaching the country’s marine and coastal areas because of their harmful effect.