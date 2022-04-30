The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said more than 64,000 local and overseas job vacancies will be available in 24 job fairs countrywide, including Puerto Princesa City, to commemorate Labor Day on Sunday, May 1.

Locally, the jobs fair will happen at Robinsons Place Palawan mall in Puerto Princesa City.

According to Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) data, 64,485 jobs are available during the yearly celebration — 52,237 for local employment and 12,248 for jobs abroad.

The top five local vacancies are production operator/machine operator, customer service representative, collection specialist, retail/sales agent/promodiser, and market research interviewer.

The top industries are manufacturing, business process outsourcing and retail/sales.

On the other hand, the top five jobs overseas are nurse/nurse aide, waiter/waitress/food server, household service worker, kitchen helper/assistant cook, and salesperson.

The overseas destinations are Middle East (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait); Europe (Germany, Poland, and United Kingdom); and Asia (Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore).

The main event of the Labor Day celebration will be held at the Kingsborough International Convention Center in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, while the event at the National Capital Region will be at Arroceros Forest Park near the Manila city hall.

The Parañaque City hall grounds will be the venue on May 4.

The other job fair sites on May 1 are Baguio Convention Center; Magic Mall in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan; Tagudin Farmers Center in Ilocos Sur; Robinsons Place in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte; Robinsons Place Santiago, Isabela; St. Thomas Academy Gymnasium in Sto. Tomas, Batangas; Vista Mall in Dasmariñas, Cavite; Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba, Laguna; Pacific Mall in Lucena City; Ynares Event Center in Antipolo City, Rizal; Robinson Place Naga, Camarines Sur; SM City Iloilo City; SM City Cebu; Lamberto Macias Sports Complex, Capitol Area, Dumaguete City; Robinsons North Tacloban City; KCC Mall de Zamboanga, Zamboanga City; NCCC Victoria, Davao City; KCC Mall of Marbel, Koronadal City; and Robinson Place Butuan City.

The job and business fairs in Region 10 at University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines, Cagayan De Oro will be held on April 28. (PNA)