The provincial government of Palawan has announced the “Governor and Vice-Governor’s Cup: Inter-Municipality Futsal Tournament,” set to occur from December 15-18, 2023, at the PGP Convention Center in the Capitol Compound, Puerto Princesa.

Capitol said that this event represents a fresh effort to boost sports involvement in Palawan. It is open to futsal players from different municipalities and features divisions such as Open Men’s for those under 19 and under 15, along with Open Women’s for the same age groups.

Each team is required to have between 7 and 12 players, along with a coach. Participants are restricted to competing in only one category. For registration, necessary documents include birth certificates, proof of residency, the player’s profile with photographs, and for players under 18, parental consent is mandatory.

Governor Dennis Socrates and Vice Governor Leoncio Ola are backing the event, which is spearheaded by Richard Winston Socrates, the head of the Gender and Development Office. The Provincial Sports Division will be in charge of overseeing the tournament.

For more information, contact Ms. Jaimee Rosales at the Tournament Secretariat at executiveenhancementprogram@gmail.com or 0966-932-7344.

The “Governor and Vice-Governor’s Cup” aims to encourage sports participation and community spirit among the youth and residents of Palawan, marking its start in the region’s sports events.