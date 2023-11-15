A one-day forum on civil maritime security has been scheduled to bring together government and non-government representatives to discuss challenges and opportunities in managing the nation’s land and maritime territories, focusing on enforcement, regulation, conservation, and security.

The event, scheduled for November 20 at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Palawan State University Auditorium, is a partnership initiative between the Sangguniang Bayan of Kalayaan town and Waypoints, a program under the The Asia Foundation Philippines (TAF-PH), which goal is to help the country strengthen structures and processes that support civil maritime security.

Councilor Maurice Phillip Albayda said Wednesday that the forum “Kasiguruhan sa Karagatan Pamamahala at Paniniguro: Resulta at Pamana ng Karagatan sa mga Munisipalidad ng Palawan,” aimed at uniting various stakeholders in Palawan—including government officials, academia, students, civil society, and other key partners—to discuss key issues, challenges, and opportunities related to the development, management, and protection of the nation’s territory and maritime domain.

“We are hoping to foster a dialogue on maritime issues and the necessity of understanding maritime governance among the stakeholders, as well as sa mga decision-making platforms natin, sa mga local legislators, to have a share of information about the proposed Maritime Zones Bill,” Albayda said.

Waypoints is a collaborative effort uniting advocates, practitioners, government allies, scientists, and development professionals dedicated to supporting stakeholder endeavors in tackling obstacles within the Philippine civil maritime security sector.

In 2022, a detailed examination and assessment were carried out on the civil maritime security (CMS) in the Philippines, specifically targeting maritime law enforcement. This analysis involved an in-depth look at the frameworks of maritime policy and law enforcement, the difficulties encountered by relevant agencies, and suggestions from diverse stakeholders for the sector’s policymakers.

The study incorporated insights gathered from interviews and discussions with a wide array of representatives from various Philippine maritime law enforcement agencies.

The key findings of the CMS report have been presented to various national and regional stakeholders. Waypoints will present highlights of the report in Palawan and facilitate discussions on matters affecting maritime governance.

Palawan, known as the Philippines’ final ecological stronghold, a biosphere reserve, and a key area for conservation due to its rich marine biodiversity, stands as the country’s leader in the fisheries and aquaculture industry. It tops in municipal waters fishery production, consistently contributing an average of 10.65 percent to the national output.

It also confronts emerging threats like climate change, illicit fishing activities, and poaching by foreign entities. There have been consistent reports of the region’s marine ecosystems being jeopardized by unauthorized fishing and foreign vessels trespassing its waters.

These accumulating issues highlight the critical need for improved maritime governance and stricter law enforcement within the Philippines’ territorial waters.